4 more COVID-19 cases reported from Noida taking tally of infected to 31

Four more COVID-19 cases reported from Noida taking tally of infected to 31

Four more coronavirus cases have been reported from Noida taking the tally of those infected to 31. Noida has been one of the worst impacted city with the growing influence of the virus. Earlier, Noida police had booked managing director of a company for hiding his travel history after 13 people employed in the company were tested positive for novel coronavirus.

At least 13 employees of a company were tested coronavirus positive in Noida, Anurag Bhargav, Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer said on Sunday.

Several other cases from various sectors of Noida have come to light. On Friday, 2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported from Paras Tierria society in Noida's Sector 137.

Almost 1,000 people have now been infected from coronavirus in the country including 25 deaths.

