National Lockdown Day 4: Number of coronavirus cases nears 1000

Image Source : PTI A GHMC worker sprays disinfectant to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic, during a nationwide lockdown, in Hyderabad

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in India. According to Health Ministry website, 918 coronavirus cases have been registered. Out of these 819 are active cases. The deadly virus has claimed 19 lives, but 79 patients have recovered as well. Maharashtra and Kerala have witnessed maximum number of cases.

The government on Saturday dismissed allegations that 21-day lockdown was declared without any prior planning. The government said that correct steps have been gradually taken to contain and stop further spread of coronavirus. World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared coronavirus to be a global pandemic on January 30, 2020.

On Saturday, hundreds of migrant workers thronged Delhi's Anand Vihar bust stand to try to catch a bus home. News agency ANI said that majority of these were migrant worker who wanted to catch buses to go home. People gathered in spite of the nationawide lockdown.

Meanwhile, total number of coronavirus patients in Delhi has jumped to 49. A Yemeni national became the second person to die of coronavirus infection in Delhi.

Earlier, a 68-year-old woman in Delhi had died due to the virus. Delhi's Health Department said that 41 patients are admitted at various hospitals.

Five have been discharged and one has migrated out of the country. On Friday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 40.

The COVID-affected patients in Delhi include a Mohalla Clinic doctor, his wife and daughter, health department officials said.

The total number of COVID-19 samples sent till date stands at 1,787 and 1,346 reports have been received.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Nitish Kumar gives a thumbs down to UP govt's move to arrange special buses for stranded migrants

WATCH | Chronic patients with associated ailments will be delivered medicines at home: Health Ministry