COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide cross 6 lakh mark; over 27,000 dead

The coronavirus pandemic has now infected over 6 lakh people worldwide. As per the latest data, 601,536 confirmed cases of the virus have thus far been reported from across the world including 27,441 deaths. The USA is leading the chart with over 1 lakh cases in the country followed by Italy, China and Spain.
Europe has seen the cases of COVID-19 spike with major EU countries like Italy, Spain and the UK reporting an increasing number of deaths.
Fight Against Coronavirus
Prime Minister of UK, Boris Johnson also contracted the virus on Friday after he displayed mild symptoms of coronavirus. This was followed by UK's Health Secretary Matt Hancock also confirming that he was tested positive for coronavirus.
In India, 846 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported including 19 deaths.
India, like many other countries across the world, has been put on lockdown as a measure taken to combat the coronavirus
Here is the list of top 10 worst affected countries by COVID-19
|Country,
Other
|Total
Cases
|New
Cases
|Total
Deaths
|New
Deaths
|Total
Recovered
|Active
Cases
|Serious,
Critical
|Tot Cases/
1M pop
|Deaths/
1M pop
|1st
case
|USA
|104,256
|+130
|1,704
|+8
|2,525
|100,027
|2,494
|315
|5
|Jan 20
|Italy
|86,498
|9,134
|10,950
|66,414
|3,732
|1,431
|151
|Jan 29
|China
|81,394
|+54
|3,295
|+3
|74,971
|3,128
|886
|57
|2
|Jan 10
|Spain
|65,719
|5,138
|9,357
|51,224
|4,165
|1,406
|110
|Jan 30
|Germany
|53,340
|+2,469
|395
|+44
|6,658
|46,287
|1,581
|637
|5
|Jan 26
|France
|32,964
|1,995
|5,700
|25,269
|3,787
|505
|31
|Jan 23
|Iran
|32,332
|2,378
|11,133
|18,821
|2,893
|385
|28
|Feb 18
|UK
|14,543
|759
|135
|13,649
|163
|214
|11
|Jan 30
|Switzerland
|13,138
|+210
|237
|+6
|1,530
|11,371
|203
|1,518
|27
|Feb 24
|S. Korea
|9,478
|+146
|144
|+5
|4,811
|4,523
|59
|185
|3
|Jan 19