COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide cross 6 lakh mark; over 27,000 dead

Image Source : AP A man rides his bicycle on an empty road in the Taunus region near Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Due to the coronavirus a lot less traffic is seen. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

The coronavirus pandemic has now infected over 6 lakh people worldwide. As per the latest data, 601,536 confirmed cases of the virus have thus far been reported from across the world including 27,441 deaths. The USA is leading the chart with over 1 lakh cases in the country followed by Italy, China and Spain.

Europe has seen the cases of COVID-19 spike with major EU countries like Italy, Spain and the UK reporting an increasing number of deaths.

Prime Minister of UK, Boris Johnson also contracted the virus on Friday after he displayed mild symptoms of coronavirus. This was followed by UK's Health Secretary Matt Hancock also confirming that he was tested positive for coronavirus.

In India, 846 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported including 19 deaths.

India, like many other countries across the world, has been put on lockdown as a measure taken to combat the coronavirus