COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Public transport not suspended and government offices are open, says Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Coronavirus: Public transport not suspended and government offices are open, says Uddhav Thackeray

Coronavirus: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that government offices will remain open. He added that trains and bus services in the state will not be stopped as of now. On Tuesday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that the CM was due to take an important decision on train and bus services. But Thackeray's statement has made it clear that the services will remain functional. He was quoted by PTI. Though public transport in Maharashtra will remain functional, Thackeray has warned that it may be halted if people don't avoid "unnecessary travel"

"Trains and buses are essential services so we are not stopping them as of now but if people don't listen to our advice and don't avoid unnecessary travel, then we will think about that too. Next 15-20 days are very crucial for us," Thackeray was quoted as saying by ANI.

Public transport, especially in Mumbai is overstretched. Mumbai local train network ferries more than 6 lakh passengers on a daily basis. The trains are extremely crowded and can provide perfect conditions for the spread of Coronavirus.

Maharashtra has emerged as a hotspot of covid-19 (coronavirus) infections. About one-third of Coronavirus cases in India have been found in Maharashtra. National tally of Coronavirus patients has reached 137 while 41 of these infections have been found in Maharashtra.

