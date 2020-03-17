Image Source : AP Breaking: Coronavirus cases in India rise to 137; Maharashtra emerges as new hotspot

Coronavirus cases in India have notched up to 137. As per the latest figures, Maharashtra has emerged as the new epicenter of coronavirus cases in India. Maharashtra has thus far reported 40 positive cases of coronavirus most of which have come from Mumbai and Pune.

The government on Monday imposed Section 144 in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad area, which has seen a concentration of coronavirus cases in the city. Maharashtra government has already declared that all government offices will remain shut for the next 7 days with the exception of essential and emergency services.

India also witnessed its third coronavirus death on Tuesday with a 63-year-old man succumbing to the illness in Mumbai.

Rail transport has also been affected in several parts of India. Central Railways has suspended 22 long-distance trains that includes high traffic trains like Rajdhani and Duronto Expresses.

Stock markets also reflected desperate times on Tuesday with Sensex falling over 800 points and Nifty breaching the 9,000 mark for the first time since 2017.

