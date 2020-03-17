Image Source : AP Fact Check: Should you avoid ice creams to prevent coronavirus?

Social media is abuzz with several claims on coronavirus. The latest claim sparking buzz among people is to avoid ice creams to prevent the deadly novel coronavirus. The reality, however, is far from true.

According to PIB Fact Check, misinformation began to spread via messages urging people to avoid ice creams to keep the COVID-19 virus at bay.

"There is no evidence from the current Coronavirus outbreak which states that avoiding ice cream can help prevent the onset of the disease," it clarified. PIB Fact Check further said that Coronavirus does not spread through the consumption of ice creams.

Another message claimed that drinking and gargling with warm water mixed with vinegar and salt would help ward off Coronavirus. This claim, too, was found to be untrue.

