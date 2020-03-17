Image Source : FILE Coronavirus Outbreak: Maharashtra to shut government offices for next 7 days

Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra government has decided to keep government offices closed for next 7 days. The government has issued a cabinet note in this regard. Only the offices dealing with essential and emergency services will continue to function. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government is already mulling suspension of Mumbai local train services to avoid spread of Coronavirus (COVID 19). Maharashtra is emerging as a centre of Coronavirus infections.

(IMPORTANT UPDATE: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray later on Tuesday that government offices will remain open and public transport will not be suspended at present)

On Tuesday, a Mumabai man lost his life due to coronavirus. This was third death in the country due the dreaded disease. The man was 63-years-old. Health Ministry officials told PTI that number of infections in the country has touched 137. In Maharashtra, number of Coronavirus patients is 39.

Mumbai's suburban local train network ferries more than 6 lakh passengers on daily basis. Mumbai local trains are infamous for being extremely crowded. This makes for perfect condition for any disease to spread among the population. Hence, the government is mulling suspension of train services.

Central Railways hikes platform ticket price:

Meanwhile, with an apparent aim to keep large crowds off railway platforms, Central Railways has increased platform ticket prices to Rs 50.

The prices will be applicable on Central Railway stations in Mumbai, Pune, Bhusaval, Bhusaval and Solapur divisions. The regular price of platform tickets in Rs 10.

Corporates go for Work from Home

Corporate offices in Maharashtra are asking employees to work from home. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said that representatives from the corporate world had agreed to allow their employees to work from home.

"The representatives also agreed to hold virtual meetings instead of in-person interaction and will spread awareness towards combating the disease," Tope told PTI.

Tope met 20-25 representatives of the corporate sector in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Maharashtra local bodies polls postponed:

Maharashtra Election Commission on Tuesday, postponed local body polls due to be held in the state.

State Election Commissioner UPS Madan said the government had requested that the elections be postponed in view of coronavirus infection. The election commission also stayed the poll-related process.

