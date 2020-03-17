Coronavirus: Appear in-person only in urgent matters, NGT tells advocates, litigants

Appear in-person only in urgent matters, NGT tells advocates, litigants

In view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed advocates, litigants and parties to appear in-person only in urgent matters and avoid unnecessary crowding on its premises. In a circular, the NGT said adjournments can also be sought in matters, if asked for, till April 13. Request in this regard may be sent in advance through email in a prescribed proforma as per existing practice, the tribunal said.

The NGT said it was issuing directions in view of the advisories issued by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the government of India with regard to novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In view of the opinion of public health experts, including medical professionals, and also considering the safety and welfare of all litigants, lawyers and staff members, the directions have been issued, the green panel said.

"Advocates, litigants and parties in-person may appear in urgent matters before the NGT. The parties who are not concerned with matters need not appear and unnecessary crowding of NGT complex be avoided," it said.

The tribunal said adjournment shall be given if asked for till April 13. "Request in this regard may be sent in advance through email in prescribed proforma as per existing practise," the NGT said.

"Considering the importance of safety measures for health, all concerned are requested to cooperate with the instructions of the staff on duty in the interest of all," it said. The tribunal had earlier stopped the use of biometric machines to mark attendance at the Principal Bench here.

ALSO READ | 3 more test positive for coronavirus in Ladakh, toll mounts to 6

ALSO READ | 'Let me first take oath, then will speak why I accepted this': Ranjan Gogoi on his RS nomination