Coronavirus in India: Life and business in lockdown | Photos
Coronavirus in India: Life and business in lockdown | Photos
India coronavirus cases have surged to 1,251 including 32 deaths while 102 have recovered after getting affected with COVID-19. The country is under a 21-day lockdown in order to contain the spread of virus as people resort to social distancing that has taken a hit at normal life and business. As the nation enters its 7th day of lockdown, a look at how life and business from across the nation.
India coronavirus cases have surged to 1,251 including 32 deaths while 102 have recovered after getting affected with COVID-19. The country is under a 21-day lockdown in order to contain the spread of virus as people resort to social distancing that has taken a hit at normal life and business. As the nation enters its 7th day of lockdown, a look at how life and business is coping up across the nation-wide during COVID-19 shutdown.