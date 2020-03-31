Coronavirus in India: Life and business in lockdown | Photos

Image Source : AP Coronavirus confirmed cases in India continue to surge amid nation-wide lockdown.

India coronavirus cases have surged to 1,251 including 32 deaths while 102 have recovered after getting affected with COVID-19. The country is under a 21-day lockdown in order to contain the spread of virus as people resort to social distancing that has taken a hit at normal life and business. As the nation enters its 7th day of lockdown, a look at how life and business is coping up across the nation-wide during COVID-19 shutdown.

Image Source : AP A medical worker shows how the sanitization facility set up inside the Institute for Kidney Diseases & Research Centre (IKDRC) works, in Ahmedabad, Monday, March 30, 2020. Fight Against Coronavirus List of approved private labs for coronavirus testing

Image Source : PTI A man rides a bicycle as he passes by NSCBI Airport during a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata, Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Image Source : PTI Hindu devotees gather in a makeshift pond to perform Chaiti Chhath Puja prayers during the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak, in Patna, Monday, March 30, 2020.

Image Source : PTI Ajmer Municipal Corporation worker sprays disinfectant at Sufi Saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Ajmer, Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Image Source : PTI Municipal Committee Leh worker sprays disinfectant as a precautionary measure during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Leh, Monday, March 30.

Image Source : PTI People buy vegetables at a market during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in Patna, Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Image Source : PTI Workers fit wash basins and commode seats at a makeshift quarantine facility set up at Karmabir Nabin Chandra Borodoloi Indoor Stadium in a bid to fight the coronavirus pandemic, in Guwahati, Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Image Source : AP A Kashmiri couple paddle their Shikara back home after buying flour and other food items from a near by market during lockdown in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Image Source : PTI A medical worker shows how the sanitization facility set up inside the Institute for Kidney Diseases & Research Centre (IKDRC) works, in Ahmedabad, Monday, March 30, 2020.

Image Source : PTI People stand in a queue outside a bank to withdraw cash during a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Bikaner, Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

