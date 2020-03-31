COVID-19 Crisis LIVE: Social distancing helps save lives, says study by Indian-American CEO

Image Source : INDIA TV COVID-19 Crisis: Top Headlines At This Hour

1,600 foreigners stranded in Goa, many to depart by April 3, 4

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath orders to open all private hospitals immediately

Chinese businessman arrested in South Africa for breaking lockdown rules

US-based university develops hand-held, automatic ventilators to fight coronavirus

US coordinating with India to bring back its stranded citizens

H1B workers seek 180 instead of 60-day stay in US post-unemployment period

Washington imposes stay indoors order amid coronavirus outbreak

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

BEST WAY TO PREVENT CORONAVIRUS

One of the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

