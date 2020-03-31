Tuesday, March 31, 2020
     
COVID-19 Crisis LIVE: Social distancing helps save lives, says study by Indian-American CEO

Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates: Global death toll due to novel coronavirus has crossed the 37,600-mark, while the total number of confirmed positive cases was reported 7,84,716 at 7:45 am today. Meanwhile, India on Monday saw the steepest rise in COVID-19 cases as new 227 cases emerged in 24 hours. With this, India's total now stands at 1,251 confirmed cases, with 32 deaths.

New Delhi Updated on: March 31, 2020 8:43 IST
COVID-19 Crisis: Top Headlines At This Hour

Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates:

  • 1,600 foreigners stranded in Goa, many to depart by April 3, 4
  • Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath orders to open all private hospitals immediately
  • Chinese businessman arrested in South Africa for breaking lockdown rules
  • US-based university develops hand-held, automatic ventilators to fight coronavirus
  • US coordinating with India to bring back its stranded citizens
  • H1B workers seek 180 instead of 60-day stay in US post-unemployment period
  • Washington imposes stay indoors order amid coronavirus outbreak
CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

Fight Against Coronavirus

BEST WAY TO PREVENT CORONAVIRUS

One of the best ways to prevent the spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.

