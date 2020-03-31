Image Source : PTI (FINAL) Coronavirus infections cross 150 mark in Mumbai

Coronavirus infections in India's financial capital breached 150-mark on Tuesday. The tally in Maharashtra rose to 302 by the evening. 82 new cases were detected on Tuesday. COVID-19 has caused 10 deaths in the state out of which Mumbai accounts for 7. There are 48 coronavirus patients in Pune, 25 in Sangli, 16 in Nagpur and 8 in Ahmednagar.

Yavatmal, Buldhana and Satara have 4, 3 and 2 novelcoronavirus patients respectively.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed everyone who has coronavirus symtoms to get themselves checked and approach government authorities. He asked everyone to support the government to carry out testing.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Crime Branch on Tuesday raided a sanitiser manufacturing unit in Saki Naka area of the metropolis and seized stock and raw materials worth Rs 22.13 lakh, an official said.

The raid, by Unit VII of Crime Branch and personnel from the state Food and Drug Administration, was carried out on Synergy Hygienic Corporation, an official said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Flying squads to conduct door-to-door survey in Mumbai

WATCH | Maharashtra: Ahmednagar Police books two people for hiding people inside Markaz Mosque