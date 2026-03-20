CM Dhami expands Uttarakhand cabinet: Khajan Das, Bharat Chaudhary among 5 ministers take oath

Dehradun:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expanded his cabinet on Friday. The swearing-in ceremony for the new ministers was held at the Lok Bhavan. Dehradun MLA Khajan Das, Rudraprayag MLA Bharat Chaudhary, Haridwar MLA Madan Kaushik, Roorkee MLA Pradeep Batra and Nainital MLA Ram Singh Kaira take oath of office at Raj Bhawan.

CM Dhami congratulates new ministers

After five leaders took oath as ministers following the Cabinet expansion, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "First of all, I would like to congratulate all those respected individuals who have been given the responsibility of the Council of Ministers today. I extend my best wishes to all of them. All of them have been working for a long time in the political and social spheres. Along with them, we will contribute to fulfilling our Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat', and all these dignitaries will play a significant role in achieving that goal."

CM Dhami meets all new leaders before oath

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met BJP MLAs Khajan Das (Dehradun), Madan Kaushik (Haridwar), Pradeep Batra (Roorkee), Bharat Chaudhary (Rudraprayag), and Ram Singh Kaida (Nainital), who took oath of office at Raj Bhawan. According to constitutional provisions, Uttarakhand can have a maximum of 12 members in the state cabinet.

In the past, speculation about cabinet expansion gained momentum in the state several times, but nothing ever materialised. When the BJP began its second term in Uttarakhand in 2022, Dhami took the oath of office along with eight ministers.

The cabinet's strength came down to eight after the death of Social Welfare and Transport Minister Chandan Ramdas in April 2023. It further came down to seven last year after the resignation of Prem Chand Agarwal, who was in charge of Parliamentary Affairs and Finance.

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