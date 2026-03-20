Jayant Chaudhary, Union minister and RLD chief, gets death threat call from unknown number

New Delhi:

Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary on Friday received a death threat call from an unidentified number. A complaint has been filed with the police by him after his personal assistant, Vishvendra Shah, was threatened via phone and WhatsApp. The caller, identified as "Ismail" from Murshidabad, West Bengal, allegedly possessed a copy of the minister's official tour plan. Delhi Police has registered a complaint, and West Bengal Police is also investigating the whole matter.

Jayant Chaudhary, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief, is currently serving as a Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Narendra Modi-led government. Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is a regional political party with a strong base in Western Uttar Pradesh.

(Image Source : REPORTER )Copy of the police complaint filed by Jayant Chaudhary

Chaudhary was in alliance with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) till 2024, when he decided to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) just ahead of the Lok Sabha elections after the Modi government decided to confer the Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary's grandfather and former PM Charan Singh. The RLD chief said the Centre won his heart with the announcement of Bharat Ratna. "Dil Jeet Liya," he posted on X.

Later, Chaudhary became the Minister of State with Independent Charge for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the Modi government 3.0 after the NDA's victory in the parliamentary polls. He is currently a member of the Rajya Sabha.

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the RLD contested 33 seats and won 8 in an alliance with the SP. Later, the party won the Khatuali bypoll and raised its tally to 9. The party is now a part of the Yogi Adityanath government in the state and its MLA Anil Kumar is the Minister of Science and Technology.

Chaudhary earlier in the week said farmers can expand their business by accessing better markets through farmer producer organisations and need to work in an organised manner to become economically stronger.

He said the government has increased the limit of the Kisan Credit Card to provide easy loans to farmers, but the benefits of such schemes will be fully realised only when farmers become aware and work collectively in groups.