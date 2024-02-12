RLD's Jayant Chaudhary joins hands with BJP in big setback to I.N.D.I.A bloc

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Monday (February 12) confirmed that his party will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the NDA. His party was a part of the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc. RLD became the second party to walk out of the alliance in the last one month after Nitish Kumar-led JDU in Bihar. The moves of both the leaders came as major blows to the Opposition's unity as well as hopes to take on the BJP at the Centre in the general elections which are due in a few months.

"We have talked to all our MLAs and workers... We had to take this decision of going with the NDA," Jayant Chaudhary said.

Speculations in the recent past

There have been speculations doing the rounds lately about Chaudhary's exit from the Opposition's grand alliance, after the Centre announced Bharat Ratna for former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Recently, Jayant Chaudhary heaped praise on the Centre and termed it as a 'rooted government'. Jayant Chaudhary on February 9 said the Centre won his heart with the announcement of Bharat Ratna. "Dil Jeet Liya," he posted on X. Chaudhary is the grandson of Chaudhary Charan Singh, a famed farmers' champion.

He even equated the style of work of this government to his grandfather's way of work. He said, "The style of work of this government reflects the working style of Charan Singh...Only a rooted government could have given Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh"

Jayant Chaudhary said, "The decision taken to award Chaudhary Charan Singh with Bharat Ratna, it is a big decision...Yesterday, people celebrated Diwali after the announcement...Yesterday, the farmers distributed sweets in Connaught Place. This only shows that the decision was not only limited to his family members but is a decision to strengthen the farmers..."

"I have been in the opposition for 10 years, I am sitting on this side of this house for some time, the working style of the present government also has a glimpse of the thoughts of Chaudhary Charan Singh. When PM Modi addresses the issues of toilets in village, when the GoI makes women empowerment its platform and creates awareness in the villages, I remember Chaudhary Charan Singh ji's quote in it..," he added.

