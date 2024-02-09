'Kis muh se inkar karu': Jayant Chaudhary's first reaction as his party RLD gets ready to join NDA

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary.

Rashtriya Lok Dal leader (RLD) Jayant Chaudhary on Friday confirmed that his party is going to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Speaking to media after Modi government's decision to confer Bharat Ratna to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, Jayant Chaudhary said, "Mei ab kis muh se Modi ko inkar karu."

"It is a big day and an emotional moment for me. I want to thank the President, government & PM Modi because this was part of his vision... Three awards have been given. The sentiments of the people are connected with this decision...," Jayant Chaudhary said.

When asked about BJP amid rumours of him joining NDA, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary says, "Talking about seats or votes will make this day less important... When I am congratulating and PM Modi has given a decision which proves he understands the basic sentiments & character of the nation..."

When asked if he is ready to join hands with BJP-NDA, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary says, "Koi kasar rehti hai? Aaj main kis muh se inkaar karoon aapke sawalon ko."

A while ago, Jayant Chaudhary took to social media platform X and wrote, "Dil Jeet Liya", after the government announced Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh.

