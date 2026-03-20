Is Dhurandhar: The Revenge based on a real story? Here's what Ranveer Singh film's disclaimer reveals

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 released in cinemas on March 19, 2025 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. With the release of the film, praises and interest in Ranveer Singh's character Jaskirat Singh Rangi can be seen online. So much so that people are actually searching if the story of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is true or not.

So let's breakdown the movie disclaimer and understand how Aditya Dhar, the writer, director and producer of Dhurandhar movies has formulated the movie.

Dhurandhar 2 disclaimer

The disclaimer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge clearly states that the film is a piece of fictional work inspired by some real life events. The disclaimer further reads, 'The film is not a documentary and should not be construed as an accurate depiction of historical facts or events. Certain characters, institutions, dialogues and events have been fictionalised and dramatised for cinematic purposes. Any resemblance or similarity to actual persons (living or deceased), organisations, events, or locations is purely coincidental.'

To put it simply the makers have made it very clear that the story of Jaskirat aka Hamza is totally fictional and the resemblance of movie characters to real life characters have also been called coincidental.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge disclaimer does not end there, it further states, 'The objective of this film is not to defame, offend, humiliate, or hurt the sentiments of any individual(s), organization(s), religion, ethnic group, caste, community(ies), institution(s), profession(s), or nationality. The filmmakers, and all individuals associated with this film, do not endorse or promote any actions, issues, or views expressed by the characters within the film.'

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge had already earned Rs 43 crore from its paid preview shows prior to its official release. Now, following its release yesterday, the sequel has achieved a bumper opening at the box office, it has collected Rs 102.55 crore on its first day alone. Consequently, the total collection for Dhurandhar 2 has now reached Rs 145.55 crore.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2: How Jaskirat Singh Rangi becomes Hamza Ali Mazari? Ranveer Singh's character arc explained