Dhurandhar 2: How Jaskirat Singh Rangi becomes Hamza Ali Mazari? Ranveer Singh's character arc explained

New Delhi:

The film Dhurandhar: The Revenge recounts the life story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi. It serves as the second installment of the Dhurandhar movie, in which Ranveer Singh has delivered a stellar performance in the role of Jaskirat and Hamza Ali Mazari. The actor plays the role of an Military aspirant, who ends up in jail and is later selected for a deadly job to enter Pakistan as an Indian spy and infiltrate terrorist camps, while acting to be a part of it.

While Dhurandhar was released on December 5, 2026 and went on to mint more than Rs 1300 crore at the box office, only in Hindi language, it's sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released yesterday in 5 languages. So, let's breakdown the character of Ranveer Singh and understand it's storyline and end.

The story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi

When Jaskirat was 21 years old, he was preparing to enlist in the Indian Army. His family resided in Pathankot. His father was an army officer and the family consisted of his mother, father and two sisters. Due to a an unreturned amount, Jaskirat's father was murdered. One of his sisters was subjected to brutal mistreatment and subsequently killed and the other was raped but somehow saved. All of this transpired due to a land and money dispute. The perpetrators belonged to the family of a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA); consequently, no legal action was taken against them. Jaskirat lost his faith in the justice system and resolved to take revenge into his own hands.

The journey from prison to RAW

With the assistance of a friend, he procured weapons. One night, he launched an attack on the MLA's residence, killing 12 people. Thus, he transformed from an ordinary young man into a dangerous individual. Following his act of vengeance, he was arrested, tried and sentenced to death. It was at this juncture that he encountered R Madhavan's character, Ajay Sanyal, a RAW officer. They orchestrated his extraction from prison. Ajay selected him to lead 'Operation Dhurandhar.'

How Hamza was born?

Upon his release from prison, Jaskirat underwent rigorous training. He was given a new identity, assuming the name Hamza Ali Mazari. This marks the point where the narrative of the first film, Dhurandhar, begins, chronicling his espionage activities within Pakistan. Ranveer Singh delivers a magnificent performance in the film, allowing the audience to deeply empathise with Jaskirat's anguish. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a saga of vengeance, familial tragedy and sacrifice for the nation.

What is the end of Hamza's character?

At the end of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Hamza makes back to India safely, leaving behind his wife Yalina and son Zayan. Returning to his original identity of Jaskirat, the spy travels from Delhi to Pathankot to meet his mother. He watched her along with his sister and two kids, settled in their life and sobs uncontrollably. However, he is reminded of the first few words told to him during his spy training, 'Balidan Parmo Dharma (Sacrifice is the Highest Duty)' and walks back without meeting them. He was dead to them long back. In the last few second, Jaskirat is seen resuming his training at the military camp.

Also Read: Dhurandhar: The Revenge is divided in how many parts? Know their titles