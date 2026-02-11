CM Pushkar Singh Dhami vows 'crime-free Uttarakhand,' orders strict action against criminals Chief Minister Dhami asserted that criminals will not be spared under any circumstances, warning that strict action will be taken against anyone who takes the law into their own hands, anti-social elements, or those attempting to disturb peace in the state.

Dehradun:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday adopted a tough stance on law and order, asserting that no laxity or compromise would be tolerated at any level. He directed officials to ensure the immediate registration of all crimes and take strict, effective action against offenders.

CM Dhami was chairing a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's residence today to review the state's law and order situation. The meeting was attended by the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), Home Secretary, ADGP (Law and Order), and Garhwal Commissioner, along with senior police and government officials.

Focus on organised and habitual offenders

CM Dhami ordered heightened vigilance against habitual and organised criminals, directing the police to identify such elements and proceed with the strictest action under the law. He said establishing the fear of law was essential to ensure public safety and restore citizens' confidence.

"Criminals will not be spared under any circumstances," the Chief Minister said, adding that stringent action must be taken against those who take the law into their own hands, anti-social elements, and anyone attempting to disturb peace in the state.

The Chief Minister instructed the police department to function with greater alertness, accountability, and efficiency. He stressed improving the effectiveness of police stations and outposts, increasing regular patrolling and surveillance in sensitive areas, and launching special drives to strengthen traffic management and security in urban areas.

He also directed that law and order issues be reviewed regularly and accountability fixed at every level to ensure results on the ground.

Commitment to 'Crime-Free Uttarakhand'

Chief Minister Dhami gave a clear message to the officials that results should be visible on the ground and the public should experience a real sense of security. He said that his government is working with the resolve of a "Crime-Free Uttarakhand."

He said that peace, security, and good governance in the state are the government's top priorities. The Chief Minister reiterated that ensuring the safety of ordinary citizens is the government's responsibility, and that negligence at any level will not be tolerated. He expected officials to take coordinated and effective action to strengthen the rule of law further.

The meeting concluded with a comprehensive review of the current situation and the issuance of strategic guidelines aimed at further strengthening law enforcement and crime control across the state.

