Uttarakhand government set to scrap Madarsa Board, constitutes state minority education authority The Uttarakhand government will abolish the Madarsa Board from July 2026 and shift all minority educational institutions under the newly formed Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority.

Dehradun:

The Uttarakhand government is going to abolish the Madrasa Board from July 2026. Under the new system, the Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority has been constituted. Special Secretary Dr Parag Madhukar Dhakate stated that during the last Assembly session, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had announced the abolition of the Madrasa Board and said that from July this year, all minority institutions would be brought under the umbrella of the Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority, and their recognition would be done through the Uttarakhand Board of School Education.

New authority to design curriculum and oversee recognition

Dr Parag further said that as per the instructions of CM Dhami, eminent professors and scholars have been nominated to this Authority, who will determine the academic curriculum for minority students. Educators from all minority communities have been included in it. He informed that Dr Surjit Singh Gandhi has been appointed as Chairman, while Professor Rakesh Jain, Dr Syed Ali Hamid, Professor Pema Tenzin, Dr Elba Medrile, Professor Robina Aman, and Professor Gurmeet Singh have been appointed as members.

Social worker Rajendra Bisht and retired officer Chandrashekhar Bhatt have also been made members. The Director of Higher Education, Director of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), and Director of Minority Welfare will also be members of the Authority.

Authority to shape the future of minority education

"Our government has decided to constitute the State Minority Education Authority. Our government had taken the decision to abolish the Madrasa Board. Now this authority will decide what kind of education will be provided to minority children. This authority will determine the syllabus. All minority institutions will obtain recognition from the Uttarakhand Board of School Education," Dr Parag added.