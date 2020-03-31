Coronavirus: Moscow doctor who shook Putin's hand tests positive

Image Source : AP Dr Dennis Protsenko with Russian President Vladimir Putin on March 23, 2020

The chief doctor of Moscow's top hospital for coronavirus patients said Tuesday that he has tested positive. The statement by Denis Protsenko comes a week after his encounter with President Vladimir Putin. Putin visited the Kommunarka hospital a week ago, where he met Protsenko. Protsenko who said he was feeling okay and self-isolated in his office.

There was no immediate comment from the Kremlin on whether Putin had undergone a coronavirus test following Protsenko's announcement.

The president wore a business suit and shook hands with Protsenko before the meeting, drawing a buzz on social networks over his neglect of safety precautions.

Later on that day Putin put on a yellow protective suit and mask to visit the rooms for patients and talk to some of them.

Russia registered 500 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus on Tuesday in the biggest spike since the beginning of the outbreak that brought the country's total to 2,337 cases.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

