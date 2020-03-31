Chandigarh reports first COVID-19 fatality; Punjab death toll mounts to 4

Image Source : AP Chandigarh reports first COVID-19 death

Chandigarh reported first death due to the COVID-19 virus on Tuesday whereas Punjab coronavirus death toll reaches 4 with this fatality. A 65-year-old Nayagaon resident died at Chandigarh's PGI hospital after he was tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The deceased had no travel history in recent days.

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister BS Sidhu said, "Total number of Coronavirus cases in the state is 41. The states' first COVID19 patient has now fully recovered. We are tracing and testing all connections of all positive patients."

This is a developing story...

