New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not mince words when he told Russian President Vladimir Putin to bring an end to the Ukraine war. Modi said, "The world must move from endless war to the end of war". The Ukraine war has been going on for the last four years. Modi said India is the land of Gandhi and Buddha, and it wants global peace. "War brings nothing but destruction," he added. Modi also met Iran’s President Masoud Pejeshkian. The Iranian President requested Modi to help bring peace in the Middle East. He said American and European countries listen to India, and Modi should speak to Trump and end US attacks on Iran.

What Modi told Putin are words which the whole world wants to hear. The Ukraine war has brought destruction to Europe’s economy. No country in the world was spared from the flames of the war between Iran and the United States. It impacted everyone. Both wars started for no reason, and there is no sign of them ending in either place. Putin and Zelenskyy are not ready to sit face to face to initiate talks. Trump is not ready to back out without teaching a lesson to Iran.

In such a situation, India can play its neutral role. India has always given the message of peace to the world, but in today's world, fewer people are willing to listen to talk of peace. Chinese President Xi Jinping is going to visit India after two weeks to attend the BRICS summit. If Modi can influence Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Xi Jinping even a little, the entire world can get relief because every country is fed up with war and everyone wants to live in peace.

7.8 pc GDP growth: Where is Rahul's 'economic tsunami' prediction?

There is good news on the economic front. GDP growth rate for the first quarter of this financial year is 7.8 per cent. This is more than the RBI's estimate. With this growth rate, India emerged as the fastest-growing economy in the world. Many countries are surprised by India’s economic growth rate despite global challenges. India’s growth rate in finance, real estate, IT and professional services sectors has been more than 12 per cent. Normally, prices of petrol and diesel impact economic activity and inflation rises. But neither was industrial production impacted nor did inflation spiral out of control. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had made a dire prediction, “The Indian economy is dead. Modi killed it”. The 7.8 pc first quarter prediction is the right answer to his prediction.

This growth came at a time when there were two wars going on. The whole world is passing through a phase of economic instability. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed, the supply of fuel has stopped from this strait, and several supply chains have been badly impacted. The achievement of a 7.8 per cent GDP growth rate is a good achievement. Those in the opposition who were expecting political advantage from an economic crisis must be disappointed.

Why Congress and Owaisi criticised Mohan Bhagwat's remarks?

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, while addressing a Hindu Visha Bandhu event in Toronto, Canada, said the world will awaken when Hindus are awakened because Hindus have it in their DNA to take all religions with them. Bhagwat said, Unity in Diversity has always been part of India’s DNA. There are many religions and thousands of languages in India. In spite of all this, there is unity.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged, “Bhagwat is mouthing sweet words abroad just for show, whereas the reality is that hatred for Muslims is in the DNA of the RSS." Congress MP Imran Masood said, BJP leaders in India should follow what Bhagwat is saying abroad. He alleged that there are several BJP chief ministers who call Muslims as mullahs and often target this community.

It is a fact that what Mohan Bhagwat said in New York and Toronto about Muslims has stunned those who had been opposing the RSS. Those who were expecting the RSS chief to speak about Hindu Rashtra and spew poison against Muslims are now stunned.

When Bhagwat said in Toronto that Hindus always take other communities with them, when he said in New York that any Hindu who thinks that Muslims must not remain in India is not a Hindu, Muslims leaders here were in two minds on how to counter Bhagwat. Now Owaisi is saying that Bhagwat is speaking nice words abroad but his organisation is spreading hatred in India. Owaisi forgets it was Bhagwat who said in India that Hindus should stop looking for shiv lingams in each and every mosque.

Will 'Save India, Save Shariah' movement help Muslims?

All India Muslim Personal Law Board has decided to launch a nationwide “Save India, Save Shariah” campaign from September 17 onwards. The Board has alleged that a uniform civil code is being enforced in BJP-ruled states, Muslims are being forced to stand and sing Vande Mataram, but Shariah code does not allow this for Muslims. Muslim outfits in every district will submit memorandums to the Governors.

Board spokesperson Qasim Ilyas Rasool said, Waqf properties are being forcibly taken over by the government, and houses of several Muslims have been bulldozed. The AIMPLB has several complaints: against the uniform civil code, against singing of Vande Mataram, against changes made in the Waqf Act, but its leaders are expressing their opinion in different formats. They have alleged that their mosques are being taken over, and the freedom of nikaah (marriage) and namaaz are being taken away from Muslims. These leaders want to start a movement.

Earlier, AIMPLB had launched a movement against the Citizenship Amendment Act. At that time, they had the national tricolour flag and Constitution book in hand. This time, there is a difference. Muslim Personal Law Board has straightaway given the slogan ‘Save India, Save Shariah’. The immediate after-effect of this slogan will give BJP leaders a handle to beat the opposition. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party, Congress and like-minded parties, which claim to be secular, may not be supporting the Muslim Personal Law Board this time. These parties will be worried about facing a backlash from Hindu voters. The ultimate beneficiary will be Asaduddin Owaisi.

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