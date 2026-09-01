Aishwarya Rai poses with brother and sister-in-law on Raksha Bandhan, puts feud rumours with latter to rest

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her family in an intimate gathering. Photos from the celebration were shared by her brother Aditya Rai on social media on Monday. The family photos, especially Aishwarya and Shrima sharing the same frame together, prove that all is well between them. For the unversed, there has been buzz about a long-standing feud between Aishwarya and Shrima.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates Raksha Bandhan with family

The pictures featured Aishwarya with Aditya and his wife Shrima Rai. Their sons, Vihaan and Shivansh, were also seen in the family frame. Aishwarya's mother, Vrinda Rai, joined the celebrations as well. Her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan was also part of the family gathering.

The family photos offered a glimpse of their Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Aishwarya posed alongside her brother Aditya and sister-in-law Shrima, making the occasion a family affair.

Shrima Rai once opened up about online trolling

Shrima has previously spoken about facing online trolling and being dragged into discussions because of her connection to the family. During a throwback conversation with Mohsinaa Ahmad on her YouTube channel, she recalled an incident from November that she said was misrepresented online.

Shrima said she suddenly found herself being portrayed as a "new character in this Bollywood saga that they were writing about". She also admitted that she was "immensely hurt" because her work as a blogger was being overlooked.

Without taking Aishwarya's name, Shrima said she did not want her family connection to become her "calling card". She explained that while having support from relatives is one thing, her own work and achievements should also be recognised.

She shared, “I didn’t want that to be my calling card and it’s one thing to have the support of whoever you are related to, that’s something else. But if you are doing it on your own and you own that, it’s very unfair for someone to take that away from you without having an interview. So when I saw the wrong things written about me, I did put out a clarification.”

Shrima also spoke about being portrayed as a "shady character", saying she was "not okay with that". Even after sharing her side, she said she faced further trolling online.

She added, “Some trolls started comparing unnecessarily. Like there’s no way you can compare one woman’s journey to another’s journey. There’s no one who is saying to say that that woman hasn’t done what she has done and accomplished amazing things. Of course, respect is there for that but it doesn’t mean you have to disrespect somebody else. Just because you are a fan of that person, doesn’t mean you have to be a troll of this person.”

The Bachchan family was missing from Aishwarya Rai's rakhi photos.

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When Aishwarya Rai turned down Shah Rukh Khan's Happy New Year after motherhood because of Abhishek Bachchan