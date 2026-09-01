'Country grows while some spreading jhooth ki goonj': PM Modi's veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi on 7.8 GDP growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed India’s 7.8 per cent GDP growth in the April-June quarter, saying the strong economic performance reflected the country’s resilience and the collective efforts of its people. He also took a swipe at critics of the Indian economy, accusing a section of society of spreading pessimism and despair.

Reacting to the latest growth figures in a post on Instagram, Modi congratulated citizens and highlighted India’s ability to sustain rapid economic expansion despite global uncertainty.

“Heartiest congratulations to my fellow citizens. With a growth rate of 7.8%, the nation is filled with joy. I congratulate the people of this country for their resolve and their industrious spirit; this reflects our collective strength,” the Prime Minister said.

India grows while world struggles: PM Modi

Modi pointed to the challenging global environment, noting that conflicts and disruptions have affected economies and supply chains across the world. He said instability has persisted since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, making India’s growth performance particularly significant.

"The world is mired in conflict; news of war is coming from all directions, and the globe is beset by crises. Supply chains are severely disrupted. Since the COVID era of 2020, stability has been elusive everywhere. Yet, India continues to progress rapidly,” he said.

PM Modi's dig at Rahul Gandhi

Taking aim at those who have questioned the health of the Indian economy, Modi said pessimism and negative narratives had not prevented the country from moving ahead.

“Meanwhile, within the country, there are those mired in the abyss of pessimism, jhooth ki goonj (echoing falsehoods) and spreading despair," he said in a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi.

The Prime Minister said India had managed to overcome these challenges and deliver robust growth despite the obstacles. He stressed that the country now needs to preserve this pace of development and continue strengthening its economic foundations.

“Rising above all this and cutting through these obstacles, the nation has achieved a growth rate of 7.8%. We must maintain this momentum. We must keep moving forward,” Modi said.

He also reiterated the importance of the government’s push for self-reliance, arguing that strengthening domestic capabilities would be crucial for sustaining India’s economic progress amid global disruptions.

"For that, becoming Atmanirbhar Bharat is essential,” the Prime Minister said.

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