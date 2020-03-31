Coronavirus: Another Doctor at a mohalla clinic in Delhi tests positive for COVID-19, second case in a week

Image Source : FILE Coronavirus: Another doctor from Delhi's mohalla clinic tests +ve for COVID-19 within a week

Another Delhi doctor who works at a mohalla clinic has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. This is the second such reported within a week. The fresh case has been reported from northeast Delhi's Babarpur, near Maujpur.

Patients who visited the Babarpur clinic between March 12 and March 20 have been asked to quarantine themselves at their homes for the next 15 days.

A notice stuck outside the community clinic in north Delhi's Babarpur read: "Patients who visited the clinic between March 12 and March 20 should quarantine themselves at their homes for the next two weeks".

Last week, a doctor of a mohalla clinic in northeast Delhi had tested positive for coronavirus along with four others after they came in contact with a woman who returned from Saudi Arabia. later, the doctor's wife and daughter have also tested positive for coronavirus. All of them have been admitted to a hospital and kept in isolation.

As many as 800 people who came in contact with the infected doctor have been quarantined for 14 days.

More to follow...

Also Read: Delhi's mohalla clinic doctor, wife and daughter test COVID-19 positive