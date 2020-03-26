Delhi's mohalla clinic doctor, wife and daughter test COVID-19 positive

Image Source : AP A doctor, his wife and daughter in Delhi has been tested coronavirus positive.

A Delhi doctor who works at a mohalla clinic has tested positive for COVID-19. Doctor's wife and daughter have also been tested positive for coronavirus. All of them have been admitted to a hospital and kept in isolation. Meanwhile, all the patients who visited his mohalla clinic in the past couple of days are being tracked and asked to remain in quarantine. Delhi has so far reported a total of 30 confirmed coronavirus cases while one person has died after falling ill to the deadly disease. Meanwhile, overall India COVID-19 confirmed toll has crossed 600 mark and 10 people have died.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown as India ramp up its fight against the deadly disease. The Prime Minister has asked people to strictly follow the lockdown as it is the most effective way to break the chain of virus from further spreading. Modi has said that if India is able to successfully complete the lockdown period then it can escape this crisis but if the situation goes out of hand then its impact is going to be devastating.

