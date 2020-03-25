Madhya Pradesh reports first coronavirus death; 65-year-old Ujjain woman succumbs

File

Madhya Pradesh reported its first Coronavirus death on Wednesday as a 65-year-old Ujjain-based woman passed away. The woman was undergoing treatment at Indore's government-run MY Hospital where she succumbed to the viral infection, COVID-19.

She was admitted to the hospital after getting initial treatment at Ujjain, her hometown.

Earlier today, a journalist who attended former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's press conference on March 20 was found positive for COVID-19. All the journalists and officials along with Kamal Nath who were present at the presser have quarantined themselves to minimise the risk of spreading the virus further.

So far, Madhya Pradesh has a total of 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

