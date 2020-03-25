Coronavirus in New Delhi: 5 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, number rises to 35

Coronavirus in New Delhi: 5 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours taking total to 35

There have been 5 new cases of COVID-19 in New Delhi taking the total to 35. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing the media said that one of the 5 cases has a foreign travel history.

Kejriwal further added, "People who buy from their local grocery shops - located in their neighborhood or colonies, don't need Curfew Passes. People don't need any Pass for walking up to their local grocery shops. You can buy vegetables, medicines, milk and other things from your local grocery shops."

Lockdowns have been imposed in every state of India as a measure to combat COVID-19 which has killed 10 people in India and over 19,000 around the world.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has confirmed that the total number of active COVID-19 cases so far in the country have crossed 600.

"A confirmatory coronavirus test of the person who died in Delhi on Tuesday has come out negative, therefore the death toll, which was being reported as 11, has been reduced to 10," Health Ministry has confirmed.