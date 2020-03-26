COVID-19 Crisis LIVE: Top Headlines At This Hour Coronavirus Live Updates: COVID-19 positive cases are nearing 4,65,000 globally, as the death toll breached the 20,000-mark on Wednesday. As on today, at 7:35 am, the total number of fatalities resulting out of coronavirus was 20,912 worldwide. Meanwhile, India has registered more than 600 positive cases of coronavirus by far. The country is on a 21-day lockdown to contain the further spread of COVID-19.