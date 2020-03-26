COVID-19 Crisis LIVE: Top Headlines At This Hour

Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates:
- West Bengal: Buses, trams, and metros in Kolkata have stopped plying as the city remains under lockdown
- Three people test positive for coronavirus in Goa
- Services rendered by doctors and media fall under the 'Essential Services' category and their movement amid the lockdown is allowed
