Image Source : AP China's active COVID-19 cases drop below 4,000; these 12 countries now have more infected cases

China, which was the first country to get impacted by the mysterious new strain of coronavirus, now has less than 4,000 active cases of COVID-19. The virus which originated from the wet markets of Wuhan has not killed over 20,000 people worldwide and infected over 475,000. China was the first country to lock down a major city (Wuhan) as a measure to contain coronavirus. Now, almost all the countries have resorted to such measures to combat the problem.

The USA, despite all the measures taken by the Trump administration, has the most number of COVID-19 cases followed by Italy, Spain and Germany. Europe, which had open borders and EU trade standards, took the major brunt as the virus moved from China to the European Union. Most of these countries have not sealed their borders and life has come to a standstill in major financial hubs like Milan, London, Madrid etc.

Here are 12 countries which have more active COVID-19 cases than China

At number 13 is China with 3,947 cases. The figures are subject to change with a growing number of cases being reported from around the world.

In India, over 600 coronavirus cases have been reported so far including 13 fatalities. Just like the rest of the world, India has also been locked down to combat coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shut down the entire country for a period of 21 days.