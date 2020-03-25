Wednesday, March 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. COVID-19 in Gujarat: 85-year-old coronavirus positive woman dies in Ahmedabad

COVID-19 in Gujarat: 85-year-old coronavirus positive woman dies in Ahmedabad

An 85-year-old woman who had been diagnosed with coronavirus died in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, the Gujarat health department said.

PTI PTI
Ahmedabad Updated on: March 25, 2020 23:37 IST
COVID-19 in Gujarat: 85-year-old coronavirus positive woman dies in Ahmedabad
Image Source : FILE

COVID-19 in Gujarat: 85-year-old coronavirus positive woman dies in Ahmedabad 

An 85-year-old woman who had been diagnosed with coronavirus died in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, the Gujarat health department said. It was the second COVID-19 death in the state, it added.

"One coronavirus positive patient, female, 85 years, died in Ahmedabad today. She had traveled abroad, and after developing symptoms of COVID-19, she was admitted at civil hospital on March 22," the department said in a tweet.

Fight Against Coronavirus

"She was suffering from many complications," it added.

On March 22, a 67-year-old coronavirus patient had died in Surat.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Woman licks policeman's uniform for enforcing 21 day lockdown in Kolkata

ALSO READ | COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh: 2 more test positive for coronavirus in Raipur, Rajnandgaon; total rises to 3

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X