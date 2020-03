Image Source : AP Spain's deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo (file photo)

Spain's deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo has tested positive for coronavirus, Reuters news agency quoted government officials as saying. Reuters reported that Calvo tested positive on Tuesday, after testing negative in a previous test. "... one more test was performed because the last one proved inconclusive," Reuters quoted a government statement.

The Spanish authorities said that Calvo was being administered treatment and was doing well.