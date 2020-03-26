Mukesh Ambani donates hospital, isolation facility for COVID-19 positive patients

Image Source : PTI Mukesh Ambani donates an entire hospital in fight against COVID-19

As the world continues to combat novel coronavirus, Reliance Industries MD and Chairman Mukesh Ambani has pledged to donate an entire hospital for the patients battling COVID-19. Ambani will set up a dedicated 100-bed centre at Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai, along with a fully-equipped isolation facility in Lodhivali, Maharashtra for COVID-19 patients. Other than donating a hospital, Reliance Industries will also be providing an initial support of Rs 5 crore to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Reliance Foundation is already providing free meals to people across various cities in partnership with NGOs and has also said it would double the salaries of those who earn less than Rs 30,000.

According to a company statement, “This first-of-its-kind-in-India centre is fully funded by Reliance Foundation and includes a negative pressure room that helps in preventing cross-contamination and helps control infection. All beds are equipped with the required infrastructure, bio-medical equipment such as ventilators, pacemakers, dialysis machine and patient monitoring devices."

Reliance Industries has also built up a fully-equipped isolation facility at Lodhivali at the deep end of Navi Mumbai and has also handed it over to the district authorities.

The company that owns a grocery chain — Reliance Fresh — across India said the stores will remain open from 7 am to 11 pm wherever possible.

In line with Mukesh Ambani, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and announced a series of measures, including the production of ventilators at Mahindra's factories, to fight the Coronavirus outbreak.

Mahindra said he would help small businesses and self-employed people, who are worst hit by this outbreak and would contribute 100 per cent of his salary to create a fund.

Industrialist Anil Agarwal has also announced that Vedanta Group is setting up a ₹100 crore fund to support daily wage workers and employees. Vedanta will not cut salaries or layoff any staff, including temporary workers during this crisis period.

