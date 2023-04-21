Char Dham Yatra 2023: Uttarakhand govt lifts cap on number of pilgrims allowed at shrines daily

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Char Dham Yatra 2023: Uttarakhand govt lifts cap on numbers pilgrims allowed at shrines daily

Char Dham Yatra 2023: In a relief to lakhs of pilgrims planning a trip to the Char Dham Yatra this year, the Uttarakhand government on Friday (April 21) withdrew its decision to cap the total number of pilgrims visiting the four famous Himalayan temples daily. The Char Dham Yatra will be beginning Saturday with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams.

According to the Chief Minister’s office, the decision to roll back the daily cap on pilgrim numbers was taken at the direction of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. "It has been decided by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ji after due consideration that in Char Dham Yatra the decision taken earlier regarding keeping the number of devotees limited for each day in each Dham is withdrawn," the CM office said in a tweet.

However, the system of online and offline registration for pilgrims coming on the yatra remains unchanged as it helps in tracking them. "Instructions have also been given by Chief Minister Dhami that the online and offline process of registration will continue as before during the journey, as this system proves helpful in tracking the passengers," it added.

The state government had earlier decided to put a cap on the number of pilgrims visiting the four temples daily but was under pressure from the priests and tour operators to withdraw the decision.

"Keeping in view the facilities of the devotees, the decision to limit the number of visitors to each Dham per day during the Char Dham Yatra has been withdrawn. Along with this, instructions have also been given to the officials to continue the process of registration during the journey and to ensure the convenience and safety of the passengers," Dhami tweeted.

With the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples scheduled to open for devotees on Saturday, the idol of goddess Ganga left in a flower-decorated palanquin from her winter abode in Mukhba. The idol of goddess Yamuna will leave in a similar way from her winter abode of Kharsali on Saturday morning. Kedarnath will open on April 25 and Badrinath on April 27.

Accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, Chief Minister Dhami flagged off a convoy of buses with pilgrims on board for the Char Dham Yatra from the ISBT Rishikesh by showing them green flags, saying the yatra this year was set to break all previous records. The pilgrims bound for the Himalayan temples were also garlanded by chief minister Dhami and his ministerial colleagues. “Over 16 lakh pilgrims have already registered for the pilgrimage and the number is rising,” he said. Dhami announced that the Char Dham pilgrims will be showered with flower petals from helicopters at the four Himalayan temples this year.

He asked all stakeholders to ensure that pilgrims return home satisfied with golden memories of the yatra. State Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal, Transport Minister Chandan Ram Das, Urban Development Minister Premchand Aggarwal, mayor Anita Mamgai- and founder of philanthropic organisation Hans Foundation Bhole Maharaj and his wife Mangla Mata were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, transport minister Das said green cards have been made for 5,000 vehicles this year and all arrangements are in place to ensure a trouble-free pilgrimage for devotees. Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay also flagged off a fleet of buses with Char Dham pilgrims on board from Haridwar's Maya Devi temple premises.

