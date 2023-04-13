Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Char dham yatra 2023: Dates, registration process and other essential details

Char Dham Yatra is a spiritual journey that holds great significance in the Hindu religion. Every year, millions of devotees embark on this yatra to seek the blessings of the divine. If you are planning to undertake this pilgrimage in 2023, here are some essential details to help you plan your journey.

Start and End Dates:

The Char Dham Yatra typically starts in the month of April or May and ends in October or November, depending on the weather conditions. In 2023, the yatra is expected to start from April 29 and end on November 3. However, the exact dates may vary based on the Hindu calendar.

The Uttarakhand government has made registration mandatory for all tourists participating in this year's Char Dham Yatra. The decision has been made as a result of the 2014 floods in kedarnath.

Upon completing the online or offline registration process, devotees will be issued photo/biometric cards and a Yatra registration letter.

Online and offline registration are both available for the Char Dham Yatra. You may visit the official website to register online:

http://www.registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in.

For offline registration, there are a number of registration booths located all through the Chardham Yatra route.

There are no registration fees to pay. Devotees can register for free either on the official website or at the registration counters.

You can register online for the Char Dham Yatra 2023 by following these steps:

1. Visit http://www.registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in and click on the Register/Login button.

2. Fill in your personal information, and verify your registration through OTP verification via email and mobile number.

3. Once registered, log in with your mobile number and password to access your personalised dashboard.

4. To input the details of your tour plan, click on "Add/Manage Pilgrims or Tourists." You will be prompted to enter information such as the type of tour, the name of the tour, the dates of the yatra, the number of tourists, and the visit date for each destination.

5. Select "Add Pilgrim" to enter the pilgrims' information.

You may download the registration letter for the Chardham Yatra after completing the registration procedure and receiving an SMS with a special registration number.

Documents required for the registration process

You would need an identification card – an Aadhaar card, a voter ID, a PAN number, a driver's licence, or a passport. Other names for Yatra Registration include Yatra epass, Yathra Permits, and Registration Cards. You may use the card to use dining and hotel services.

