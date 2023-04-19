Char Dham Yatra 2023: Read THESE important health advisories before you go on pilgrimage

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand government issued a health advisory for the Char Dham Yatra pilgrims.

Char Dham Yatra 2023: Amid the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Uttarakhand government on Wednesday (April 19) issued a health advisory for the Char Dham Yatra pilgrims. The Char Dham Yatra will begin on April 22 this year. In the guidelines issued by the government, it has been said that all the pilgrimage sites are located in the high Himalayan region, whose height is more than 2,700 metres above sea level.

Travellers in those places can be affected by extreme cold, low humidity, extreme ultraviolet radiation, low air pressure and low oxygen content. Therefore, the guidelines (Health Advisory) should be followed for a smooth and safe journey for all the pilgrims. Dr R Rajesh Kumar, secretary, state health department has issued the advisory for pilgrims in view of the increasing effect of Corona and the weather in the high Himalayan region.

Thorough health check-up before proceeding with Yatra

Some of the guidelines issued by the government include a thorough health check-up before proceeding with the Yatra, people with pre-existing illnesses should carry adequate supplies of prescribed medicines along with prescriptions and contact details of their respective physicians.

For senior citizens and people with comorbidities or for those who had suffered from Covid-19, the government advises postponing or not undertaking the pilgrimage. "Senior Citizens, people with comorbidities, and those who had suffered from COVID-19 in the past should consider postponing or not undertaking the pilgrimage," said the advisory."

For patients suffering from heart disease and others

Patients suffering from heart diseases, respiratory ailments, diabetes, and hypertension should be extra cautious while undertaking travel to high altitudes. People who witness headaches, drowsiness, and nausea-like symptoms during the Yatra are advised to seek immediate medical assistance. "In case you notice symptoms that include headache, dizziness, drowsiness, chest tightness, nausea, vomiting, coughing, fast breathing, and increased heart rate, please seek medical attention immediately or contact the 104 and 108 helplines for assistance,” the guidelines added.

"Avoid consumption of alcohol and other drugs and refrain from smoking. Also, keep yourself well hydrated and avoid travelling on empty stomach," added the advisory. Further informing about the National Ambulance Service, the advisory said, "In case of emergencies, Helpline numbers [108 - National Ambulance Service and 104- Uttarakhand Health Helpline] can be contacted."

About Char Dham yatra

Char Dham yatra begins on April 22 on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya. The doors of Kedarnath Dham will open on April 25 and Badrinath Dham on April 27. The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas.

