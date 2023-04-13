Char Dham Yatra: Over 12 lakh people registered so far; all arrangements in place for pilgrims, says CM Dhami

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Char Dham Yatra: Over 12 lakh people registered so far

Char Dham Yatra 2023: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that more than 12 lakh people have registered so far for the Char Dham Yatra this year. He also assured that the state government has made all arrangements to ensure a smooth yatra for pilgrims. "All the preparations for Char Dham Yatra have been completed. More than 12 lakh people have registered, and we have made all arrangements to ensure that everyone's journey is smooth," CM Dhami told ANI. He further said that the government is fully alert regarding the Yatra.

Himanshu Khurana Chamoli District Magistrate (DM) said that the preparations for Badrinath Yatra are going on in full swing and the work of the master plan in Badrinath Dham is underway. "All the concerned departments have been instructed to complete all the works before the yatra by April 20," he added. Last week, Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) President Ajendra Ajay visited Badrinath temple along with officials of various departments and inspected the ongoing reconstruction works and reviewed the travel arrangements.

The doors of Kedarnath Dham will open on April 25 and Badrinath Dham on April 27. The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas.

