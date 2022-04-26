J&K: JeM terrorists arrested in Baramulla's Pattan area; arms, ammunition recovered

Follow us on Image Source : PTI J&K: JeM terrorists arrested in Baramulla's Pattan area

Highlights It was a joint operation by Baramulla police, 29 RR and the CRPF

A mobile vehicle check post was established on Hanziviura Bala Pattan, Baramulla road

Information was received regarding movement of two to three terrorists in Hanziviura Pattan

Two terrorists associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad were apprehended in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Tuesday. According to the information received by the Indian Army, arms and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists, arrested in the Pattan area.

An official statement by the Indian Army said, "In a joint operation led by the Baramulla Police, 29 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a mobile vehicle check post was established on Hanziviura Bala Pattan Baramulla road bend after receiving the information (at around 5.30 AM) regarding the movement of two to three terrorists with warlike stores in Hanziviura Pattan."

The two JeM terrorists, identified as Aqib Mohd Mir (27) and Danish Ah Dar (25) (from Sopore), were apprehended along with two Pistols ammunition, and grenades, said the Indian Army.

"The army has recovered two Chinese Pistols, two Pistol Mag, 10 Ammunition Pistols, and two Chinese Grenades from their possession," it added.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read | J&K: LeT's longest surviving commander Yousuf Kantroo among 4 terrorists killed in Baramulla

Latest India News