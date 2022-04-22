J&K: LeT's longest surviving commander Yousuf Kantroo among 4 terrorists killed in Baramulla

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Top LeT commander Yousuf Kantroo among 4 terrorist killed in encounter at Baramulla in J&K

Highlights Four terrorists have been killed in encounter that started on thursday

Four soldiers and a civilian have also been injured

Security forces claimed to have achieved major success by eliminating most wanted commander of LeT

Four terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter that started on Thursday between terrorists and security forces at Malwah area in North Kashmir's Baramulla district. Among those killed is top LeT commander Yousuf Kantroo who was involved in several acts of terrorism including attacks on police and security forces.

In a significant operation, security forces claimed to have achieved a major success by killing most wanted commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT). The slain LeT commander Yousuf Kantroo was figured in the list of top 10 most wanted militants in Kashmir and he was the longest surviving militants in the valley.

"Another terrorist killed (Total 04). Operation in progress," police said. Four soldiers and a civilian have also been injured during the encounter which took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists. As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Latest India News