Jammu and Kashmir: Sarpanch Manzoor Ahmed Bangroo killed by unidentified gunmen in Goshbugh area

Reported by: Manzoor Mir
Srinagar Updated on: April 15, 2022 19:59 IST
Jammu and Kashmir: Sarpanch Manzoor Ahmed Bangroo killed by unidentified gunmen in Goshbugh area

A sarpanch was killed by unidentified gunmen at Goshbugh area. According to reports, the sarpanch has been identified as Manzoor Ahmed Bangroo, son of Late Mohmmad Sadiq who was immediately taken to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

 

