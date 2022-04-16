Jammu and Kashmir: Improvised Explosive Device detected, defused in Rajouri

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). J&K: IED detected, defused in Rajouri

The police had received intelligence inputs regarding a terror activity

"The IED was taken to a safer location and then destroyed," said police

The security forces in Rajouri foiled a terror plot by recovering an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on Rajouri Gurdan road, said an official statement by the Rajouri police.

The recovered IED was later taken to a safer location and was destroyed. According to the statement, a credible input was received by Jammu and Kashmir police about suspicious movements in Gurdan Chawa village on Rajouri Gurdan road.

"On this, Jammu and Kashmir police teams from Army, Special Operation Group of Police, and teams of the Army launched a joint Cordon and Search Operation in the area in the early morning hours Saturday," said Rajouri Police.

During the operation, a suspicious object was found lying there alongside the road which turned out to be an IED during the examination.

"The Bomb Squad of police later took the material in its possession for further destruction as per SOPs and through a controlled explosion which was then destroyed in a safer location," it read.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With agencies inputs)

