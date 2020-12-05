Image Source : FILE 3.4 magnitude earthquake jolts Assam

A mild earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter Scale jolted Assam's Tezpur in the wee hours of Saturday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 10:46 am today. The epicentre of the earthquake was Tezpur.

Taking to Twitter, National Centre for Seismology said, ''Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.4, Occurred on 05-12-2020, 10:46:37 IST, Lat: 26.92 & Long: 92.67, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 32km NNW of Tezpur, Assam.

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

Earlier, an earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter Scale jolted Assam on November 13.

On November 3, an earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya besides neighboring Bangladesh.

The tremor was recorded at 1.30 am on Tuesday midnight, at a shallow depth of 10 km on latitude 26.69 North and longitude 91.15 degrees East with epicentre at Nongstoin in Meghalaya.

Nongstoin is 81 kiliometres from Guwahati, the capital city of Assam.

