Earthquake hits Assam

An earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter Scale jolted Assam in the wee hours of Friday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 3:23 am today.

The epicentre of the earthquake was not known.

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

An earthquake of 4.4 on the Richter scale had jolted Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya besides neighbouring Bangladesh in the intervening night of November 2 and 3.

The tremor was recorded at 1.30 am on Tuesday midnight, at a shallow depth of 10 km on latitude 26.69 North and longitude 91.15 degrees East with epicentre at Nongstoin in Meghalaya.

Nongstoin is 81 kiliometres from Guwahati, the capital city of Assam.

