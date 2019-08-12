Indian Air Force to the rescue: Hundreds of lives saved in Gujarat floods

Image Source : TWITTER/@NIRNAYKAPOOR Indian Air Force on a rescue mission in Gujarat

Western and Southern parts of the country are battling floods in the wake of heavy rains. Lakhs of people in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are in need of help. The Indian armed forces and other agencies have stepped-in to provide help and rescue citizens stuck amid the floodwaters. Indian Army, Navy and Air Force are stepping in with their men and machines to help authorities, police and agencies like National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The Indian Air Force was involved in the biggest rescue operation this monsoon season in Gujarat. The IAF rescued people stuck in floodwaters in Kutchh District of Gujarat.

Along with the local authorities, IAF joined forces with Gujarat Police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to rescue 320 people. The massive rescue operation took place on Sunday (August 11). Those rescued included women and children, even infants.

Armed forced of the country have always risen to the occassion whenever there have been natural calamities inside India. Agencies like National Disaster Resoponse Force (NDRF) have also been at the forefront of such opeartions.

Indians know this, and this has often led to creation of a unique bond that is of mutual respect and genuine affection.

The NDRF has also been pressed into the rescue effort in Maharashtra where districts like Kolhapur and Sangli have been battling floods.

Local residents have shown their gratitude. Women tied rakhi to the NDRF jawans.

