Maharashtra floods: Women in Sangli district tie rakhis to NDRF personnel post rescue operations | Watch Video

A heartwarming video of women in Maharashtra's Sangli district tying rakhi to NDRF personnel has gone viral on the social media. In the video, the ladies of Sangli district are seen performing pujas and putting tilak on the forehead of NDRF personnel. The act was shot while the NDRF personnel were leaving the area after completing their rescue operations.

A number of women were also seen tying rakhi on their hands.

The NDRF team had worked hard for relief work in Maharashtra and to rescue those affected by floods in Sangli and Kolhapur districts of Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the water has started receding in both the districts.

Soon after the relief work was over, the women of Sangli district thanked the NDRF personnel for their efforts and tied rakhi on their wrists as a goodwill gesture.

Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur districts of Maharashtra have been badly affected by floods, where nearly 4.5 lakh people were shifted to safer locations. In addition, teams of 100 doctors each have been deployed in every district.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said rescuers from Punjab, Odisha, Gujarat and Goa apart from defence personnel are working to help the affected people.

