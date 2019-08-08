9 dead, several missing after boat capsizes in Maharashtra's Sangli district; rescue efforts on

Image Source : PTI 9 dead as boat capsizes in Pune

At least 9 people were dead after a boat capsized in Sangli district of Pune. The boat was ferrying nearly 30 villagers at the time of the incident. So far, 16 people have been rescued in the incident.

According to Divisional Comissioner of Pune Division Deepak Mhaisekar, there were 27-30 villagers on the boat, at the time of the incident.

Further commenting on the incident, Mhaisekar said it was a rescue boat of locals who were trying to take people from flooded area to a safer place.

"It was a rescue boat of locals who were trying to take people from flooded area to a safer place. 9 bodies taken out till now. 10-12 are feared dead. Search for rest is on. Search & rescue operation on," he said.

Pune and other parts of Maharashtra have been receiving incessant rains since the past few days, which has added up to the challenges being faced by the locals.

The India Meteorological Department had issued "extremely heavy rain" warning for Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts of Western Maharashtra for Thursday.

The districts of Kolhapur and Sangli have been battered by rains for the last few days and grappling with floods. However, there was no warning for Sangli district which may get only light-to-moderate rain, the IMD said on Wednesday evening.

On Thursday, Pune city too is likely to get a good spell of rain, it said.

"There is a red alert exclusively for ghat areas of Pune district," said Kashyapi. As the dams near Pune are filled to the brim, more water will have to be released, so there is a possibility of "partial inundation" in Pune city and outskirts on Friday, the weather department said.

Ghat areas of Kolhapur are expected to receive extremely heavy rain on Thursday and "heavy to very heavy rain" the day after.

Elsewhere in Maharashtra, there will be a reduction in the rainfall activity on August 10 and on August 11, there will be a significant reduction lasting for at least three to four days, the IMD said.

