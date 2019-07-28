3 farmers drown, several others go missing after boat capsizes in UP's Bahraich

3 farmers killed as boat capsizes in Sarayu river in Bahraich

At least 3 farmers were killed after a boat capsized in Sarayu river in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Sunday. According to the reports, the incident occurred while the boat was ferrying 20 farmers, out of which 3 drowned in the water.

The remaining farmers were reported missing, while efforts for their rescue are underway.

The incident was reported from Mihinpurwa district of Uttar Pradesh.

Water level in Sarayu river is on a rise due to incessant rains in the state.

