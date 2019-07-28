Sunday, July 28, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 3 farmers drown, several others go missing after boat capsizes in UP's Bahraich

3 farmers drown, several others go missing after boat capsizes in UP's Bahraich

A boat carrying 20 farmers capsized in Sarayu river in Bahraich on Sunday. Three farmers have drowned, while several others have been reported missing in the incident. Rescue operations for the missing farmers is currently underway.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 28, 2019 12:08 IST
Representative News Image

3 farmers killed as boat capsizes in Sarayu river in Bahraich

At least 3 farmers were killed after a boat capsized in Sarayu river in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Sunday. According to the reports, the incident occurred while the boat was ferrying 20 farmers, out of which 3 drowned in the water.

The remaining farmers were reported missing, while efforts for their rescue are underway. 

The incident was reported from Mihinpurwa district of Uttar Pradesh. 

Water level in Sarayu river is on a rise due to incessant rains in the state. 

Also Read | 13 on Indian boat rescued from Bangladesh waters

Also Read | Pakistan boat capsize: Death toll rises to 8, dozens missing

Video: 3 farmers killed as boat capsizes in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryIFS Officer pointed to neta-babu-mafia nexus in Sonebhadra Next StoryUP women seek Azam Khan apology, his party backs him  