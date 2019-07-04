Image Source : PTI Pakistan boat capsize: Death toll rises to 8, dozens missing representational image

The death toll in the Pakistan boat capsize incident has risen to eight while dozens are still missing, officials said on Thursday.

A boat carrying over 50 people capsized around midday in a reservoir along the Indo River on Wednesday while it was heading for the city of Haripur, Xinhua news agency reported.

So far, 15 people have been rescued while divers were searching for dozens of others, Arab Gul, Assistant Commissioner said, adding that four children were among those who lost their lives.

Police said that apparently the boat capsized because of overloading as it was also carrying animals and cargo beyond its capacity.

The accident site is not accessible by road so the rescue teams could only reach the spot by boats which delayed the rescue operation.

Teams of special force of Pakistan Army were also dispatched to the site to expedite the rescue operation.

Also Read | 10 dead, 8 missing after a boat capsizes in China