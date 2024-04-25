Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: Banks to remain closed in THESE cities on April 26 | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 bank holidays: As the nation gears up for the second phase of the Lok Sabha Election 2024, certain cities are slated to observe bank holidays on Friday (April 26). According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar for 2024, banks in some cities will remain closed due to the elections. Additionally, some states have already announced government holidays on the day of the elections. If elections are scheduled in your city and you have urgent banking matters to attend to, it's advisable to visit your bank branch today. On Friday, only online services will be available, ensuring uninterrupted digital banking services. Essential banking tasks can be conveniently managed through online or mobile banking platforms.

Here are the cities where banks will be closed on April 26:

Bangalore

Kochi

Thiruvananthapuram

Jammu

According to the Reserve Bank of India, there are three types of bank holidays in the country: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. Notably, Regional bank holidays can vary from state to state and bank to bank in the country.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: List of states where voting will take place

In the second phase, elections will be held in 88 constituencies of 13 states and union territories. Check the complete list here:

Assam: Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nagaon, Diphu

Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nagaon, Diphu Bihar: Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka

Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur, Banka Chhattisgarh: Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker

Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu

Jammu Karnataka: Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru Central, Bengaluru South, Chikballapur, Kolar

Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru Central, Bengaluru South, Chikballapur, Kolar Kerala: Kasaragod, Kannur, Vatakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram.

Kasaragod, Kannur, Vatakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram. Manipur: Outer Manipur

Outer Manipur Madhya Pradesh: Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad

Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad Maharashtra: Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani

Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani Rajasthan: Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran.

Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran. Tripura: Tripura East

Tripura East Uttar Pradesh: Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura.

Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura. West Bengal: Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat

