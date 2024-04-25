WhatsApp rollouts passkey support for iOS: Here's how to enable it

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp

WhatsApp recently rolled out passkey support on Android devices. Now the company has further expanded the feature to iOS devices. The feature is rolling out now and will be available to all users in the coming weeks. The new feature will make logging faster and simpler and users will no longer need OTPs from two-factor authentication to be able to log into their account.

“Passkeys are rolling out now on iOS a more secure (and easier!) way to log back in with Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode,” WhatsApp said in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

Explaining the benefit of passkeys, WhatsApp said that these are a more secure way to log in and help them know it is the real owner of the account that is trying to log in. The company further said that the passkeys work without a network and will help users skip OTPs while logging.

For the unversed, Passkeys are a type of password used for authentication purposes. They are digital credentials that enable you to authenticate a login to a website or a service without entering a password. Passkeys rely on the authentication methods built into your phone, such as face unlock or fingerprint unlock, to grant you access to your account on a particular website.

If you find this feature interesting and want to set up passkeys for your WhatsApp account, you can do so by going to Settings > Account > Passkeys.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has recently introduced a new feature to help users keep their messages organized. The new feature is called Chat Filters and it allows users to find their most important conversations without having to scroll through all of their chats. This feature works similarly to the Gmail feature offered by Google and it provides three filter options to users. The Chat Filter feature has already started rolling out and it will gradually become available to WhatsApp users in the coming weeks. These filters will appear at the top of the chat list for easy access.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp to bring offline file sharing feature soon: Report